Taiwan secures gold, silver at Asian Weightlifting Championships

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Taipei, May 11 (CNA) Two Taiwanese powerlifters have bagged the gold and silver medals in the women's under 48 kilogram division at the 2026 Asian Weightlifting Championships in Gandhinagar, India, on Monday.

Huang Yi-chen (黃宜甄) secured the gold with a total lift of 193 kg, while Fang Wan-ling (方莞靈) followed closely behind by just 1 kilogram at 192 kg for a silver medal.

In the snatch lift, Huang successfully completed her first attempt with 78 kg.

While her second attempt at 81 kg was also successful, her third attempt at 83 kg failed, giving Huang a silver medal in the snatch.

Meanwhile, Fang was successful in all three of her snatch attempts, winning the gold for the event with an 84kg lift on her final attempt.

In the clean & jerk, Huang completed all three of her lifts to take the gold at the event with a lift of 112 kg.

Fang, on the other hand, was successful with her first 105 kg lift, but failed her second attempt at 108 kg.

Fang then had a successful final lift at 108 kg to secure gold for the event.

Huang won the event total with a combined lift of 193 kg from her 81 kg snatch and 112 kg clean & jerk.

Fang's combined total of 192 kg from her 84 kg snatch and 108 kg clean & jerk won her the silver at the event total.

Taiwan sent 15 competitors to this year's Asian Weightlifting Championships.

Taiwan's women's weightlifting ace and Olympic champion Kuo Hsing-chun (郭婞淳) chose not to participate in this year's championship to prepare for the 20th edition of the Asian Games scheduled for mid-September.