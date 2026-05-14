MOFA says China 'sole risk to peace' after Xi's Taiwan remarks to Trump

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Taipei, May 14 (CNA) Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Thursday said Beijing was "the sole risk to regional peace and stability," after Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) told U.S. President Donald Trump that Taiwan was "the most important issue" in China-U.S. relations.

Trump is currently visiting Beijing for his first trip to China since returning to the White House in 2025. The two leaders met at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing for a two-hour meeting earlier in the day.

According to Chinese state media reports, Xi told Trump that the Taiwan question "is the most important issue in China-U.S. relations."

"If it is handled properly, the bilateral relationship will enjoy overall stability. Otherwise, the two countries will have clashes and even conflicts, putting the entire relationship in great jeopardy," Xi was quoted as saying in a Xinhua News Agency report.

Xi also said that "Taiwan independence" and cross-strait peace are as irreconcilable as fire and water, according to the same report.

Asked to comment, MOFA told CNA that "Beijing is the sole risk to regional peace and stability," and that Taiwan will continue to cooperate with the United States and other countries that uphold freedom and democracy to ensure regional security and prosperity.

It added that Taiwan, officially named the Republic of China, and the People's Republic of China "are not subordinate to each other," and that Beijing has no right to represent Taiwan in any international arena.

Meanwhile, asked to comment on Taiwan's view of the Trump-Xi summit, Cabinet spokesperson Michelle Lee (李慧芝) said in Taipei that the government believes any actions that would "contribute to regional stability and manage the risks posed by authoritarian expansion" should be viewed positively.

The government's national security and diplomatic teams have remained in close contact with the U.S. side during the Trump-Xi meeting, she said, adding that Taipei is grateful Washington has repeatedly reiterated its firm support for Taiwan.