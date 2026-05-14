U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
05/14/2026 04:09 PM
Taipei, May 14 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, gaining NT$0.004 to close at NT$31.510.
Turnover totaled US$1.367 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$31.490, and moved between NT$31.485 and NT$31.531 before the close.
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