U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

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Taipei, May 14 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, gaining NT$0.004 to close at NT$31.510.

Turnover totaled US$1.367 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$31.490, and moved between NT$31.485 and NT$31.531 before the close.