2 Saint Eir Clinic staff released on bail in hidden camera probe

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Taipei, May 14 (CNA) The Taipei District Prosecutors' Office on Wednesday released Saint Eir Clinic director Li I-chan (李宜展) and a manager surnamed Huang (黃) from the chain's Taipei Zhongxiao branch on bail amid an ongoing investigation into surveillance practices at cosmetic clinics.

Prosecutors said the two are suspected of violating laws related to sexual privacy, personal privacy, and the Personal Data Protection Act.

Li was released on bail of NT$3 million (US$95,000), while Huang was released on bail of NT$500,000.

This came after prosecutors instructed police on Wednesday to search the clinic's Taipei Main Station and Zhongxiao branches, as well as the offices of the Saint Eir Medical Group in Taipei.

Investigators then seized mobile phones and other evidence and summoned Li and manager Huang for further questioning.

The raid followed a report filed on May 8 to the Taipei City Police Department's Zhongzheng First Precinct, after a customer alleged they had been recorded during a treatment session.

The complaint raised concerns that the clinic may have violated patients' sexual privacy and could attempt to destroy evidence.

Police and the Technological Crime Investigation Unit searched the clinic on May 9. They found some publicly set recording devices in treatment rooms, with their cameras pointing to the side of a treatment bed.

Investigators also searched other areas of the clinic but found no hidden cameras or signs that recording devices had been removed.

Police later summoned Li, who was accompanied by his lawyer, for questioning and released him on May 9.

On Monday, police referred the case to the Taipei District Prosecutors' Office, which instructed the Daan Precinct to search the Zhongxiao branch and seize evidence.

Saint Eir Medical Group, the parent company of the clinic chain, stated on May 9 that all filming during each session is conducted with the explicit consent of every customer, as outlined in a signed contract.

The clinic said the contract clause states that it may conduct continuous audio and video recording during treatment to prevent potential medical disputes and safeguard the rights of both parties.

The contract also stipulates that the clinic is responsible for the secure storage of the recordings, which are retained for one month after the completion of treatment.

The ongoing probe in Saint Eir Medical Group comes after a customer discovered a hidden camera disguised as a smoke detector at a branch of Airlee Group Co., Ltd., another cosmetic clinic, in Banqiao.

As of Thursday, police had searched several cosmetic clinic chains, including Airlee Group, Saint Eir Clinic, Yan Yi Ming Clinic and Dr. Shine, over allegations that recording devices had been installed in treatment rooms.