Chemistry teacher gets 7 years, 9 months for role in drug operation

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Taipei, May 14 (CNA) The Supreme Court in early May rejected the appeal of a Taoyuan chemistry teacher convicted of helping manufacture narcotics, making his sentence of seven years and nine months final.

The man, surnamed Liang (梁), was found guilty by the Taoyuan District Court in December 2024 of manufacturing narcotics and mixing controlled substances in violation of the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act.

Two other men were convicted in the same case.

The three were found to have produced methylmethcathinone, a Category 3 narcotic in Taiwan, along with other drugs, prosecutors said.

According to prosecutors, Liang provided technical guidance and helped procure ingredients and equipment for the operation.

Liang denied knowing that the other two men were manufacturing narcotics, arguing that the materials and equipment he helped buy were legally obtained.

He also denied teaching them how to produce drugs, saying that even if he had assisted the operation, he should be considered an accessory rather than a joint offender.

The court rejected those arguments, citing phone records that showed Liang was aware of the drug operation and helped resolve problems with chemical reactions after reviewing production results.

It found that Liang played an indispensable role in the operation.

Liang was sentenced to seven years and nine months in prison, while the other two men received sentences of five years and three months, and three years and 11 months, respectively.

In October 2025, the Taiwan High Court upheld Liang's conviction and sentence, while handling the appeals of the other two defendants separately.

The High Court said the evidence against Liang was clear and that there were no grounds for a reduced sentence, particularly given that he continued to deny wrongdoing.

Police raided the group's drug manufacturing site in Yangmei District, Taoyuan, in September 2023, seizing about 200 kilograms of narcotics and semi-finished products, according to indictment documents.