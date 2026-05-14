Poultry farmer, egg distributor indicted over fipronil-tainted eggs

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Taipei, May 14 (CNA) A poultry farmer and an egg distributor have been indicted on charges related to the illegal use of fipronil and the sale of tainted eggs, according to the Changhua District Prosecutors' Office on Thursday.

Chen (陳), a Changhua County poultry farm owner, and a Taichung-based egg distributor surnamed Lin (林) were indicted for fraud and violating the Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation, prosecutors said in a news release.

Despite knowing that fipronil is prohibited for use on egg-laying chickens, Chen allegedly mixed it with other diluted pesticides and sprayed the mixture in chicken coops and cages to treat a mite infestation that occurred last year, prosecutors said.

Fipronil is a fat-soluble insecticide that can be deposited in the muscle tissue of laying hens, leading to residue in eggs. Tests conducted by Changhua's Public Health Bureau in November 2025 found that some eggs linked to the case contained 0.03 parts per million (ppm) of fipronil metabolites, above the legal limit of 0.01 ppm.

The investigation into Chen began after tainted eggs were traced back to his farm, with authorities finding that about 150,000 eggs had already entered the market in 10 cities and counties across northern, central and southern Taiwan.

Chen's poultry farm in Changhua County. CNA file photo

Prosecutors said Chen began wholesaling the contaminated eggs in October last year at NT$28.5 to NT$33.5 per catty (one catty = 600 grams) to four egg dealers in Taichung and Changhua, who then sold them to various local chain supermarkets and shopping centers.

Even after the scandal came to light, Chen allegedly agreed with Lin to continue selling the 160 boxes of contaminated eggs they had on hand to downstream restaurants and consumers.

Prosecutors said Chen was charged with serious violations of the Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation for supplying food containing pesticide residues above legal limits and posing a risk to public health, and jointly charged alongside Lin with fraud.

In addition, prosecutors have also requested that the court confiscate NT$3.64 million (US$115,409) in alleged illegal gains from Chen and NT$120,000 from Lin.