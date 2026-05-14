Taiwan shares close up 0.91%
05/14/2026 01:50 PM
Taipei, May 14 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 377.25 points, or 0.91% percent, at 41,751.75 Thursday on turnover of NT$1.217 trillion (US$38.56 billion).
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