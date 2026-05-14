Tainan after-school teacher gets 10.5 years for sexual offenses against minors
Taipei, May 14 (CNA) The Tainan District Court on Thursday sentenced an after-school teacher to 10 years and six months in prison after finding him guilty of 37 sexual offenses involving minors.
The man, surnamed Chang (張), was found guilty of 37 offenses, including eight counts of forcible indecency against girls under 14, three counts of opportunistic indecency against children, one count of indecency against a girl under 14, and 25 counts of filming sexually explicit material involving minors, according to the court.
The ruling can be appealed
The court said Chang committed the offenses at the after-school facility between June 2019 and June 2025 for his own sexual gratification, despite knowing the victims were all under 12 and unable to fully understand the nature of the acts.
The court said Chang's actions harmed the victims' development and seriously violated their sexual autonomy and privacy. In sentencing, it also took into account his confession and the fact that he had reached settlements with the parents of some victims.
The case came to light after one of the victims wrote about the abuse on a gender equality worksheet, prompting the school to report the matter to police.
The court said Chang's confession matched witness testimony and was supported by documents and other evidence.
-
Business
U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market05/14/2026 04:09 PM
-
Business
Taiwan shares end higher, but gains capped below 42,000 points05/14/2026 04:07 PM
-
Society
Tainan after-school teacher gets 10.5 years for sexual offenses against minors05/14/2026 04:01 PM
-
Politics
MOFA says China 'sole risk to peace' after Xi's Taiwan remarks to Trump05/14/2026 03:58 PM
-
Society
Chemistry teacher gets 7 years, 9 months for role in drug operation05/14/2026 02:55 PM