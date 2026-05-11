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MOHW to look into medical privacy rules amid clinic spycam scandal

Taipei, May 11 (CNA) The Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) said Monday it would look into tightening medical privacy regulations after a lawmaker warned that current guidelines fail to adequately protect patients from illicit filming and the potential leakage of sensitive medical footage.

The move comes amid a widening hidden-camera scandal involving several major aesthetic clinic chains -- including Airlee, Saint Eir, Yan Yi Ming and Dr. Shine -- where recording devices were allegedly concealed inside smoke detectors.

During a committee meeting, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Lin Shu-fen (林淑芬) criticized the ministry's current privacy guidelines as overly loose and vague, saying they lack a clear legal basis and impose no specific penalties for violations.

Lin argued that relying primarily on the Personal Data Protection Act is insufficient given the particular sensitivity of medical privacy issues.

She urged the MOHW to consider classifying medical recordings as part of official medical records to ensure stricter safeguards and security standards.

"The real danger begins after the recording is made," Lin said, citing hacking incidents in South Korea in which surgical footage of patients was leaked online.

In response, Health Minister Shih Chung-liang (石崇良) acknowledged shortcomings in the current system and outlined a two-pronged reform plan.

He said the ministry will first meet with local health authorities on Wednesday to discuss unannounced inspections, noting that the Medical Care Act authorizes spot checks to prevent clinics from removing illegal devices before inspections.

Second, the MOHW will evaluate the feasibility of drafting specialized regulations governing the storage, management and security of medical recordings, he said.