2 detained in alleged hidden camera case at Dr. Shine cosmetic clinic chain

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 9 (CNA) Two people have been detained and barred from contact in connection with a case in which an alleged hidden camera was found at cosmetic clinic chain Dr. Shine, the New Taipei District Court said Saturday.

According to the court, a manager surnamed Chen (陳) and an equipment engineer surnamed Tang (唐) are suspected of violating laws related to secretly filming sexual images, recording private body parts without consent, personal data protection offenses, and attempted production of sexual images involving minors.

The two, who were listed as suspects in the case Saturday after being questioned by prosecutors, are considered a flight risk and there are concerns they could destroy evidence or collude with accomplices and witnesses, the court said. It therefore approved a request from prosecutors to hold both men incommunicado.

Police began investigating after receiving a report early Friday alleging hidden cameras at a Dr. Shine branch in Banqiao District. The complainant filed charges related to privacy and sexual privacy violations.

Prosecutors, police and health officials later searched five clinic branches in New Taipei, including locations in Banqiao, Sanxia, Sanchong and Xinzhuang districts.

Investigators said they found a smoke detector on the ceiling at the Banqiao branch, along with power and video cables believed to be connected to surveillance equipment. Hard drives and membership records were also seized.

The clinic said Friday it takes the allegations seriously and has launched an internal review, adding that it will fully cooperate with authorities as the investigation continues.

In a statement, the clinic said surveillance equipment was installed solely to "ensure medical quality, maintain on-site safety and public order, and protect medications and equipment," adding that there was no intention to deliberately conceal the devices or infringe on the privacy of customers.

Also on Saturday, cosmetic clinic Saint Eir Clinic issued a statement after a patient reported suspected unauthorized filming during treatment. According to police in Taipei, they found cameras openly installed in consultation and treatment areas and referred the case to prosecutors for further investigation.

The clinic said audio and video recordings are only undertaken after obtaining written consent from patients before treatment sessions, adding that recordings were stored for a period of one month after treatment.

These recent cases have raised broader public concern over surveillance practices at cosmetic clinics after a hidden camera disguised as a smoke detector was previously discovered at an Airlee Group Co., Ltd. branch in Banqiao.

Taiwan Medical Association President Chen Hsiang-kuo (陳相國) has said some clinics install cameras in work areas for self-protection, but the Ministry of Health and Welfare stressed Saturday that recording in highly private medical spaces without prior patient consent is illegal.