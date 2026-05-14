U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
05/14/2026 10:18 AM
Taipei, May 14 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.520 at 10 a.m. Thursday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.014 from the previous close.
(By Matthew Mazzetta)
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