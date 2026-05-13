Gov't says Taiwan a full APEC member, blasts TAO's 'one-China' remark

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Taipei, May 13 (CNA) Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Wednesday said the country has been a full member of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) for decades, blasting China's earlier statement that Taipei's participation in the forum is conducted under the so-called "one-China principle."

Zhang Han (張晗), spokesperson for China's Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO), said at a regular news briefing earlier Wednesday that China, as the host of APEC in 2026, will handle Taiwan's participation in APEC meetings in accordance with the "one-China principle" and related APEC memorandums of understanding (MOUs) and practices.

Beijing's "one-China principle" asserts that there is only one China, which is the People's Republic of China, and that Taiwan is an inalienable part of its territory.

Spokesperson for China's Taiwan Affairs Office Zhang Han speaks at a regular press briefing in Beijing on Wednesday. CNA photo May 13, 2026

Established in 1989, APEC is an intergovernmental forum comprising 21 member economies in the Pacific Rim that promotes free trade throughout the Asia-Pacific region.

Asked to comment, MOFA said in a statement to CNA that Taiwan formally became a full APEC member economy in 1991 under the name "Chinese Taipei" through the signing of an accession MOU.

The text of the MOU did not refer to any "one-China principle" and made clear that Taiwan would participate in APEC on an equal footing with all other member economies, MOFA said.

According to the ministry, China provided a written statement in 2024 to APEC members pledging to facilitate all delegates' "smooth and safe participation in APEC meetings."

The joint statements issued after the ministerial meetings in 2024 and 2025, which were supported unanimously by all members including China, also underlined the importance of all APEC members "participating on an equal footing in all its events, including Leaders' Week," the ministry added.

The ministry called on Beijing to "fulfill its duties and commitments as APEC host in accordance with APEC guidelines, standards, and practices," and to guarantee Taiwan's equal, dignified participation in this year's APEC activities in China.

Chang Chih-sha (張芝颯), deputy head of MOFA's Department of International Organizations, told reporters Tuesday that Taiwan's APEC delegation has already traveled to China for several rounds of APEC meetings and has not encountered any treatment that downgraded Taiwan's sovereignty.