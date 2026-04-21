Suspect in Presidential Office knife incident indicted

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Taipei, April 21 (CNA) A 64-year-old man who allegedly attempted to enter the Presidential Office compound in Taipei with a knife in March was indicted on Tuesday for multiple offenses, including endangering public safety, according to Taipei prosecutors.

After concluding their investigation into the case on Tuesday, prosecutors indicted Lee on charges of violating the Criminal Code by making threats to harm others and endangering public safety.

The incident occurred at around 2:50 a.m. on March 9 when the suspect surnamed Lee (李) arrived by taxi from Keelung and brandished a knife in front of the Presidential Office.

• Man arrested for attempting to enter Presidential Office with knife

He shouted threats against President Lai Ching-te (賴清德), including remarks that he wanted to kill him because Lai was "a member of the Chinese Communist Party in disguise."

City police rushed to the scene after being alerted by military police, and both groups of officers arrested Lee. No one was injured in the incident.

According to police at the time, the knife was taken from Lee, who apparently had been trying to express his grievances.

After a preliminary investigation, Lee's case was referred to the Taipei District Prosecutors Office. He has since been placed in temporary custody for a psychiatric evaluation.

The indictment was handed down before any determination was made on Lee's mental state, which could still factor into how a court eventually rules on the case.