Taiwan condemns China over WHA participation 'non-approval' comments

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Taipei, May 12 (CNA) Taiwan has condemned China for saying that it had decided not to approve Taipei's participation in the upcoming World Health Assembly (WHA) because Beijing sees Taipei as part of its territory.

Chang Chih-sha (張芝颯), deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' (MOFA) Department of International Organizations, reiterated the government's stance on Tuesday that Taiwan, officially named the Republic of China (ROC), is an independent and sovereign nation.

The People's Republic of China (PRC) has no right to represent Taiwan at the United Nations and its affiliated agencies, or other international organizations, Chang said during a weekly briefing.

She also called on the World Health Organization (WHO) Secretariat to maintain a position of neutrality and professionalism, instead of bowing to political pressure from China by again excluding Taiwan from the WHA, the WHO's decision-making body.

Taiwan is not a member of the United Nations and therefore has to be invited separately to attend the events of U.N.-affiliated organizations.

But the PRC often steps in to block Taiwan's participation, despite never having had jurisdiction over Taiwan since its inception in October 1949.

Chang made the comments after PRC foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun (郭嘉昆) said Monday that China has decided "not to approve the Taiwan area's participation in this year's WHA," citing China's "one-China" principle that sees Taiwan as part of Chinese territory.

"China's position on the Taiwan region's participation in the activities of international organizations, including the WHO, is consistent and clear. That is, this must be handled in line with the 'one-China' principle," Guo said during a regular briefing.

The 79th WHA is scheduled to take place in Geneva from May 18 to 23, bringing together WHO member states to set global health policies and priorities.

Earlier Monday, Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said the country has not received an invitation to the WHA for a 10th consecutive year due to Chinese pressure.

Taiwan has not attended the WHA since 2016, when it participated as an observer while ties with Beijing were better.

Instead, it has staged events in Geneva, where the WHO is headquartered and the WHA is held, to coincide with the WHA.

One of the main events to be held this year, according to MOFA, is an exhibition showcasing the country's smart healthcare innovations and overseas medical aid programs.