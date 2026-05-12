Magnitude 5.6 earthquake shakes southeastern Taiwan

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Taipei, May 12 (CNA) A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck off the coast of southeastern Taiwan at 2:53 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The epicenter of the temblor was located at sea, about 66.8 kilometers northeast of Taitung County Hall, at a depth of 22.9 km, according to the agency.

The earthquake's intensity was highest in Taitung County and Hualien County, where it measured 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.

The quake also measured an intensity of 3 in Nantou County, Yunlin County and Changhua County, the CWA said.