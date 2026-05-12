Taiwan, Wyoming sign MOUs on nuclear reactors, carbon capture

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Taipei, May 12 (CNA) Institutions from Taiwan and Wyoming have signed memorandums of understanding (MOU) on carbon capture and sequestration technologies and on small modular nuclear reactors, visiting Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon said Tuesday.

Gordon made the announcement while meeting with President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) at the Presidential Office in Taipei.

"We can see that we can provide tremendous energy that will help power artificial intelligence, the AI revolution, which we know is very important to meet [demand]," Gordon said.

With the partnership between Taiwan and Wyoming, the two sides have an opportunity to "lead the world" in carbon capture, utilization and sequestration, and demonstrate the viability of achieving net-zero emissions, Gordon said.

Gordon added that his administration looks forward to further economic cooperation that would enable the construction of infrastructure in Wyoming.

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon. CNA photo May 12, 2026

In his remarks, Lai said the MOUs were signed between the University of Wyoming, Taiwan's National Central University and the National Atomic Research Institute.

A letter of intent on cooperation on carbon capture, utilization and sequestration technologies was also signed between the university and the Industrial Technology Research Institute, Lai said.

In March, Lai said his administration had determined that the decommissioned Kuosheng Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei and Maanshan Nuclear Power Plant in Pingtung County "meet the conditions for reactivation."

The plan for restarting the nuclear power plants aims to meet the energy demands of the AI age and challenges posed by the international energy situation, Lai said.

His announcement triggered backlash from activists opposed to the use of nuclear energy and mounting criticism that the ruling Democratic Progressive Party is attempting to reverse its "nuclear-free homeland" policy.

The Executive Yuan said shortly afterwards that safety assessments of reactivating the nuclear power plants would be submitted to the Nuclear Safety Commission for review by the end of 2027, but added that the government would only readopt nuclear energy when safety can be ensured, the problem of nuclear waste storage is solved and there is adequate public support.

While receiving Gordon on Tuesday, Lai also noted that the Wyoming Energy Authority and Taiwan Association of Quantum Computing and Information Technology (TAQCIT) signed an MOU last year to jointly promote the development of quantum technologies.

It was Gordon's second visit to Taiwan since April last year, reflecting growing ties between Taiwan and Wyoming, Lai said.

He thanked Gordon for supporting exchanges in areas including agriculture and education since taking office in 2019, adding that cooperation had also expanded into trade, energy and technology.

Amid global supply chain restructuring and challenges posed by the AI era, energy security and industrial resilience have become key issues worldwide, Lai said.

Wyoming's strengths in critical minerals and low-carbon technology made it an important partner for Taiwan, he added.