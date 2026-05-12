U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
05/12/2026 04:19 PM
Taipei, May 12 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, gaining NT$0.065 to close at NT$31.480.
Turnover totaled US$2.437 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$31.430 and moved between NT$31.395 and NT$31.548 before the close.
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