U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

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Taipei, May 12 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, gaining NT$0.065 to close at NT$31.480.

Turnover totaled US$2.437 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$31.430 and moved between NT$31.395 and NT$31.548 before the close.