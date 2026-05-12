Taiwanese-flagged ships rank 5th in 2025 Asia-Pacific port inspections

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Taipei, May 12 (CNA) Ships registered under the Republic of China (Taiwan) flag ranked a record fifth among 66 flag states in the Asia-Pacific region in 2025, with zero detentions recorded for the second consecutive year, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications' Maritime and Port Bureau (MPB) said Tuesday.

The ranking was published in an annual report released May 1 by the regional port State control organization Tokyo MOU, which classified Taiwanese-flagged ships as high-performing, behind only China, Hong Kong, Singapore and South Korea.

According to the MPB, the rankings were based on the number of port State inspections conducted and the detention rate of ships registered under each flag.

Under Tokyo MOU standards, a ship can be detained if the condition of the vessel or its crew substantially fails to comply with applicable international conventions.

Meanwhile, Taiwan-based CR Classification Society, which provides classification and certification services, was ranked ninth among 106 recognized organizations worldwide, the bureau said.

Established in 1994, the Tokyo MOU aims to create an effective port State control system in the Asia-Pacific region to eliminate substandard shipping, improve maritime safety, protect the marine environment and safeguard working and living conditions aboard ships, according to its official website.

The organization said port State control serves as a complement to flag State oversight when shipowners, classification societies or flag administrations fail to comply with international maritime regulations. Port authorities are therefore entitled to inspect foreign vessels visiting their ports and require deficiencies to be corrected before ships are allowed to depart.