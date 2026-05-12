Taiwan moth orchids, anthuriums cleared for export to New Zealand

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Taipei, May 12 (CNA) Moth orchids and anthuriums grown in Taiwan were officially cleared for export to New Zealand on Tuesday through an agreement that specifies the measures local exporters need to follow to secure access to the new market.

The agreement was signed during a meeting of the Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures Joint Management Committee under the free trade agreement between the two countries, the Ministry of Agriculture (MOA) said in a statement.

Under the new deal, the ministry said, exporters must take systematic management steps, including the use of clean growing media, disease-free seedlings, and suspended yellow sticky traps, to target pests such as thrips and diseases such as bacterial wilt.

In addition, the production, harvesting and transportation processes must include traceable records.

Before being exported, the flowers must also undergo inspections to ensure compliance with New Zealand's quarantine regulations, the ministry said.

Producers and exporters will also receive annual training ahead of the export season to ensure proper implementation of the required measures, it said.

The MOA said Taiwan began preparing pest management and risk assessment data in 2022 as part of its application to export moth orchids and anthuriums to New Zealand.

After four years of technical consultations and submissions of additional information requested by New Zealand authorities, the agreement was finalized.

The ministry said the deal will help expand overseas markets for Taiwan's flower industry.

Taiwan has previously secured access to New Zealand's market through quarantine agreements for dancing-lady orchid cut flowers, mangoes, lychees, pineapples, bird's-nest ferns and monstera leaves, the MOA said.

According to MOA data, Taiwan's moth orchid exports totaled nearly US$150 million in 2025, with the flower's major markets including Japan, Australia and the United States.

Anthuriums worth about US$4.5 million were exported in 2025, mostly to Japan, Australia and Singapore.