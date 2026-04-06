Pedestrian killed, 2 injured after semi-trailer truck crash in New Taipei

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New Taipei, April 6 (CNA) A pedestrian was killed and two others were injured after a semi-trailer truck apparently lost control and plowed into them at an intersection in New Taipei's Taishan District early Monday morning.

A report was received at 6:35 a.m. that a semi-trailer truck had struck a pedestrian at the intersection of Taili Street and Section 6 of New Taipei Boulevard before crashing into a nearby construction site, police said.

The 27-year-old driver, surnamed Kuo (郭), was unharmed, but the pedestrian, whose identity has yet to be confirmed, was found dead at the scene.

A semi-trailer truck (right) crashes into a construction site, killing one pedestrian. Photo courtesy of police.

The scene of the crash in New Taipei's Taishan District. Photo courtesy of police

Meanwhile, two security guards - a 44-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman - who were inside the construction site were injured and taken to hospital.

According to a preliminary investigation, Kuo was driving in the inner lane toward Taipei when, for unknown reasons, the truck veered onto the sidewalk before crashing into the Wenzaizun redevelopment zone construction site.

Kuo tested negative for alcohol and drugs, police said, adding that the exact cause of the incident remains under investigation.