Thai worker arrested after hot dog heist, knife rampage injures 7

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Taipei, April 5 (CNA) A Thai migrant worker was arrested early Sunday in eastern Taiwan after stealing hot dogs from a convenience store and carrying out a series of knife attacks while fleeing police, leaving three civilians and four officers injured.

Police said the 46-year-old suspect robbed a convenience store in Xincheng Township, Hualien County, at around 5 a.m., taking two hot dogs at knifepoint before fleeing on foot.

During his escape, the man allegedly attempted to attack a passerby and fled about 2.7 kilometers as more than 10 officers were deployed to intercept him.

At one point, he climbed onto a truck from where he brandished a knife and a stick as police threw traffic cones at him, before fleeing the scene on foot, pantless and with police officers in pursuit, video footage of the incident showed.

The man later smashed through the glass door of a residence and forced his way inside.

The homeowner was slashed in the chest, his wife suffered minor arm injuries, and their daughter cut her foot while fleeing over broken glass.

The suspect later hid in a fourth-floor storage area, where police used stun guns, pepper spray and shields to subdue him after a standoff.

Four officers were injured during the arrest, including a deputy precinct chief who required stitches to a finger, police said.

All injured civilians and officers were treated at hospitals and not in a life-threatening condition. The suspect also sustained multiple cuts from broken glass.

Police said the man has been referred to prosecutors on suspicion of attempted murder, public endangerment, assault and property damage.