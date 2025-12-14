Newly delivered M1A2T tanks to undergo monthlong tests: Source

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 14 (CNA) A batch of 42 M1A2T Abrams tanks delivered by the United States in July will begin a monthlong testing program on Monday at a northern Army base, including multiple live-fire drills using the tanks' 120mm main guns, a source familiar with the matter told CNA on Sunday.

The source said the American-made tanks were recently deployed to an Army tank training ground in the Kengzihkou area of Hsinchu County for training sessions ahead of the testing phase.

The testing program is set to begin Monday and focuses on evaluating the tanks' observation and targeting systems, as well as their integration with the ammunition system, according to the unnamed source.

Live-fire drills will include exercises involving the tanks' 120 mm main guns, with rounds fired at both stationary and moving targets, the source said.

The monthlong tests are expected to conclude by the end of January, after which the tanks will enter active service with the Army, the source added.

The 42 Abrams tanks are the second batch of a total of 108 tanks, valued at about NT$40.5 billion (US$1.45 billion), that Taiwan purchased from the U.S.

The first batch of 38 Abrams tanks was delivered to Taiwan in December 2024, while the remaining 28 tanks are expected to arrive in early 2026.

The first batch was commissioned into the Army's 584th Armored Brigade in Hsinchu County in late October after completing required training and testing.

The Army currently operates around 1,000 tanks, including CM11 Brave Tiger and M60A3 models, both of which have been in service for over two decades.

In addition to procuring the M1A2T tanks, the military has invested in new engines for its M60A3 tanks and upgraded their cannon fire-control systems to provide "hunter-killer" capability, allowing a tank to engage one target while tracking another.