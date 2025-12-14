Mercury forecast to drop below 10°C in 6 Taiwan counties, cities Sunday

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 14 (CNA) The Central Weather Administration (CWA) has issued a low-temperature alert for six counties and cities in Taiwan, warning of possible single-digit temperatures from Sunday night through Monday morning.

The CWA's "yellow" alert forecasts temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius in New Taipei, Keelung City, Taoyuan, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, and Yilan County late Sunday into early Monday, due to the combined effects of a continental cold air mass and radiative cooling.

Members of the public are advised to stay warm, pay attention to indoor ventilation and electrical safety when using gas water heaters and electric heaters, and be careful about respiratory and cardiovascular conditions triggered by low temperatures, the CWA said in its warning.

It also advised that special attention be paid to the elderly, the homeless, and others vulnerable to cold exposure, and that farmers take precautions to prevent damage to crops and aquaculture.

CWA data showed that the lowest temperature recorded in low-lying areas nationwide on Sunday was 11.1 degrees Celsius, in Dongyin Township in the Matsu Islands at 9:35 a.m.

The lowest temperature recorded on Taiwan proper was 12 degrees, in Shimen District, New Taipei, at 7:30 a.m., the data indicated.

Graphic: CWA

Meanwhile, independent meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) said Sunday that despite the cold conditions, the chances of snowfall in high-mountain areas have diminished, as the atmosphere has become drier.

Wu forecast that the weather across Taiwan will remain clear and stable through Tuesday morning, with sunshine during the day but cold temperatures at night and in the early mornings.