Taiwan shares close up 0.62%
12/12/2025 01:46 PM
Taipei, Dec. 12 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 173.27 points, or 0.62 percent, at 28,198.02 Friday on turnover of NT$474.81 billion (US$15.21 billion).
