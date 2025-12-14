Taiwan headline news
12/14/2025 12:12 PM
Taipei, Dec. 14 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Number of cars, motorcycles hits new high
@China Times: Constitutional storm: Cabinet plans not to countersign amendments to revenue allocation act
@Liberty Times: Presidential Office, Cabinet decide not to countersign amendments to revenue allocation act
@Economic Daily News: 16 'triple-strength' stocks expected to stay hot into next year
@Commercial Times: 16 stocks boosted by institutional investors' year-end window dressing, backed by strong capital inflows
@Taipei Times: Revenue allocation change blocked
