Matsu defense commander demoted over bank account scandal

Taipei, Dec. 13 (CNA) A senior military officer responsible for the defense of Taiwan's front-line Matsu Islands has been effectively demoted after prosecutors found dozens of service members under his command had rented out their personal bank accounts to criminal syndicates, military sources said Saturday.

Lieutenant General Liu Shen-mo (劉慎謨), commander of the Army's Matsu Defense Command, has been reassigned to Army Headquarters, a provisional post typically given to generals held accountable for major lapses in supervision.

Officers assigned to the position are usually discharged after one year if they are not reassigned, according to local media reports.

The personnel move followed an investigation by the Fuchien Lienchiang District Prosecutors Office, which found that 60 officers and enlisted personnel serving under Liu had leased their personal bank accounts for use as proxy accounts by crime rings.

Prosecutors said Monday they had obtained court approval to detain a sergeant surnamed Tseng (曾), identified as one of the main suspects, incommunicado amid concerns he might collude with other defendants or witnesses.

It remains unclear whether disciplinary action will be taken against the other officers.

Liu was promoted to lieutenant general and assumed his current post in November 2024.

A subordinate who spoke to CNA on condition of anonymity said Liu emphasized discipline and training but was not known for reprimanding his subordinates harshly.

Liu will be replaced in the coming days by Lieutenant General Yin Chang-jung (尹昌榮), currently the deputy commander of the 6th Army Command, the sources said.