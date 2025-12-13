Temperatures to fall steadily Saturday as cold air mass arrives

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 13 (CNA) Temperatures are forecast to drop steadily later Saturday as a continental cold air mass moves across Taiwan, with some areas also facing a chance of heavy rainfall, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

The CWA has issued a heavy rain warning for parts of Keelung and New Taipei in the north, as well as Yilan County in the northeast, indicating rainfall of 80 millimeters or more in 24 hours or 40 millimeters in one hour. The advisory is expected to remain in effect through early Sunday.

Daytime highs will reach about 21 degrees Celsius in northern Taiwan and Yilan, where conditions will remain cool and damp, while temperatures in central and southern Taiwan and the east will range from 25 to 28 degrees.

As a continental cold air mass moves southward later Saturday, temperatures in central and northern Taiwan, as well as Yilan are expected to drop further.

From Sunday through early Monday, a cold air mass will keep temperatures low across central and northern Taiwan, and the eastern half of the island, with isolated brief showers forecast along the Keelung north coast, Greater Taipei's mountainous areas, and eastern Taiwan, the CWA said.

Temperature lows of 11-15 degrees are forecast in central and northern Taiwan, Yilan, and the offshore islands of Kinmen and Matsu, and 14-17 degrees elsewhere, the agency added.

Some areas could see even lower readings, it said.

Independent meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) said the latest models indicate this will be the first cold front of the season to meet "continental cold air mass" standards -- defined as temperatures at the Taipei weather station falling to 14 degrees or below -- with those in lowland areas across the island potentially dropping below 10 degrees.

Regarding the possibility of snow in Taiwan's mountains above 3,500 meters, Wu said conditions remain uncertain, and from Sunday onward, drier weather will make snowfall even less likely.

The cold air system is expected to weaken on Tuesday, bringing rising temperatures and mostly sunny, stable conditions through Thursday, Wu said.

He added that on Thursday, sunny skies will prevail across Taiwan's western half, with isolated brief showers possible along the north coast and in eastern Taiwan.