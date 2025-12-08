CWA forecasts heavy rain Tuesday, temperature drop to 10°C over weekend

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 8 (CNA) Taiwan's Central Weather Administration (CWA) on Monday forecast heavy rain in northern Taiwan on Tuesday and said temperatures in low-lying areas nationwide could drop to 10 degrees Celsius over the coming weekend.

CWA forecaster Huang En-hung (黃恩鴻) told CNA that strengthened northeasterly winds will bring increased moisture to northern Taiwan on Tuesday, raising the likelihood of heavy rain in areas such as Yilan County, the northern coast near Keelung and mountainous areas of Greater Taipei.

Areas north of Taoyuan and the eastern half of the country could see localized showers, while Taitung County and the Hengchun Peninsula may experience sporadic rain, he said.

Huang said temperatures in northern Taiwan are expected to range between 19 and 23 degrees on Tuesday, while southern Taiwan will see highs of 26-28 degrees and lows of 17-19 degrees.

As the northeasterly winds weaken on Wednesday, northern and northeastern Taiwan will see only intermittent rain. However, the winds are forecast to strengthen again on Thursday and Friday, bringing another round of localized showers to areas north of Taoyuan, the east coast and the Hengchun Peninsula.

A cold front is expected to arrive late Saturday, with early Sunday and Monday mornings likely to be the coldest period and temperatures potentially dropping to 10 degrees in low-lying areas.

Lows of 13-15 degrees are forecast for areas north of central Taiwan, while southern Taiwan and Taitung may see lows of 15-17 degrees, he added.