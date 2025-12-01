Taiwan courts Japan's Ayumi Hamasaki after singer snubbed by Shanghai

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei/Kaohsiung, Dec. 1 (CNA) Taipei and Kaohsiung have extended an open invitation to Japanese pop star Ayumi Hamasaki after Chinese authorities abruptly canceled her scheduled concert in Shanghai.

Hamasaki, 47, had been slated to perform Saturday before organizers pulled the show at the last minute, citing "force majeure," a move widely viewed as retaliation for Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's recent remark that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could draw a military response from Tokyo.

On Monday, Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) told reporters the city "very much welcomes" Hamasaki's return and will continue to "surprise" her.

Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an. CNA photo Dec. 1, 2025

Hamasaki, who has a large global fan base, including in Taiwan, recently wrapped up two Taipei Arena concerts on Aug. 1 and 2 as part of her Asia Tour 2025. About 260,000 people attended in total. During her stay, the Taipei City government presented her with local delicacies and a handwritten welcome card from the mayor.

Meanwhile, Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) said at City Hall the same day that China's handling of the Shanghai concert was "extremely unacceptable."

Kaohsiung Mayor Chen Chi-mai. CNA photo Dec. 1, 2025

"Concerts and cultural events should not be subject to political interference," Chen said, adding that many internationally known artists have performed in Kaohsiung and that he welcomes Hamasaki to do the same.

In a social media post Friday, Hamasaki apologized for the cancellation but declined to comment on "matters I do not understand."

In another post on Sunday, she included photos of her performing on the Shanghai stage and taking a curtain call with staff members, with empty seats visible behind the stage lights.

"Despite 14,000 empty seats, I still felt so much love from my fans from all over the world. It was one of the most unforgettable shows ever to me. I appreciate the 200 Chinese and Japanese crew, band members, and dancers who made this stage happen," she wrote.