Mirror TV faces fines over rumored Chen Shui-bian politics show: NCC

Taipei, Dec. 8 (CNA) The National Communications Commission (NCC) said Monday it will fine Mirror TV if the station hosts a political talk show by former President Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁), following reports it intends to do so.

At a legislative hearing, acting NCC Chairperson Chen Chung-shu (陳崇樹) said Mirror TV has not been approved to launch political commentary programming and has provided no official information about the rumored show.

Opposition Kuomintang (KMT) lawmaker Hung Meng-kai (洪孟楷) pressed the NCC chair on whether the former president had received exclusive interviews or may even host a television program.

Chen Chung-shu replied that the Ministry of Justice is the competent authority overseeing a convict's activities, and the NCC would respect its decisions.

Hung also questioned whether Mirror TV was skirting regulations by inviting frequent political commentators for one-on-one interviews, effectively replicating a political commentary program.

In response, Chen Chung-shu said the NCC has requested a formal explanation from the station.

He noted that the commission previously issued a warning over Mirror TV's 2024 election talk show and said that if the program in question meets the definition of political commentary, the station will face fines.

Chen Chung-shu added that Mirror TV applied in 2024 to amend its operations plan and set up a political commentary program, but the NCC was unable to process the request due to a lack of commissioners.

According to the NCC, it has reminded Mirror TV that it is not permitted to establish political commentary shows.

Chen Shui-bian, who served as president from 2000-2008, is currently serving a 20-year sentence for corruption but has been out of prison on medical parole since 2015.

Under the terms of his release, Taichung Prison requires him to abide by four rules: no public appearances, no speeches, no political commentary and no media interviews.

Despite these restrictions, he began hosting a talk radio show in 2021 and appeared onstage during President Lai Ching-te's (賴清德) 2024 National Day address in Taipei.