Magnitude 5.7 earthquake shakes eastern Taiwan
12/08/2025 08:17 PM
Taipei, Dec. 8 (CNA) A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck off the coast of eastern Taiwan's Hualien County at 7:24 p.m. Monday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
The epicenter of the temblor was located at sea, about 15.9 kilometers south of Hualien County Hall, at a depth of 24.5 km, according to the administration.
The earthquake's intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a temblor, was highest in Hualien and Nantou counties, where it measured 4 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.
The quake also measured an intensity of 3 in Taichung as well as Taitung, Yilan, Changhua and Yunlin counties, the CWA said.
