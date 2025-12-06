To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taiwan will not allow authoritarian forces to undermine it: President

Taipei, Dec. 6 (CNA) Taiwan will not allow anyone or any authoritarian force to strip away its freedom and democracy, President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) vowed on Saturday ahead of Human Rights Day on Dec. 10.

"Taiwan must never go back, and must not allow any individual or force, including foreign authoritarian forces, to once again deprive it of freedom and democracy," said Lai at an event at the Jing-mei White Terror Memorial Park attended by former political prisoners and their descendants.

When talking about not going back, Lai was referring to the martial law period in Taiwan that lasted for most of the country from 1949 to 1987. During that period, many people were persecuted, smeared, imprisoned, or even put to death to quell any dissent.

Lai was also taking aim at China, which has put steady pressure on Taiwan both diplomatically and militarily to not resist being annexed by Beijing.

Repeated polls have found that Taiwanese, by a vast majority, reject the idea of becoming part of the People's Republic of China (PRC).

Lai said the world is witnessing the expansion of authoritarianism, which is posing an increasing threat to democratic nations.

To preserve and strengthen freedom, democracy, and human rights, Lai said his government will also continue efforts to declassify and archive political files, incorporate historical lessons into school curricula, and restore the reputations of former political prisoners.

He said Taiwan was also "willing to share its experience resisting authoritarianism and striving for democracy with those still living in its shadow."

The annual event to honor political victims was attended by former political prisoner Huang Hua (黃華), who served a total of 22 years and 11 months, and Chen Hsien-tsung (陳顯宗), who served 12 years.

Renowned violinist Hu Nai-yuan (胡乃元), son of political prisoner Hu Hsin-lin (胡鑫麟), performed a suite of songs composed by influential Taiwanese composer Hsu Tsang-houei (許常惠) in 1965 and 1966 to pay tribute to Taiwan's democracy pioneers who lived during the authoritarian era.