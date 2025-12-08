U.S. dollar lower in Taipei trading
12/08/2025 10:14 AM
Taipei, Dec. 8 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.185 at 10 a.m. Monday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, down NT$0.073 from the previous close.
