Taiwan launches 6G satellite alliance with NT$27 billion plan

Taipei, Dec. 2 (CNA) More than 50 Taiwanese companies have formed a new alliance to develop 6G and satellite communications under a six-year NT$27 billion (US$838 million) plan, the Taipei Computer Association (TCA) said Monday.

The Taiwan NextGen Communications Alliance (TNGCA) brings together telecom operators, satellite developers, chipmakers, system integrators and AI firms, along with over 30 individual experts, according to the TCA.

Chunghwa Telecom Chairman Chien Chih-cheng (簡志成), who heads the alliance, said the group will prioritize locally developed satellite equipment and user terminals to reduce reliance on foreign suppliers.

At present, Taiwan mainly imports such equipment from the United States and South Korea, he noted.

To coordinate the effort, the TNGCA has established four committees covering policy, technology development, and cooperation between government, industry and academia, aiming to integrate resources across the upstream, midstream and downstream segments of Taiwan's communications sector.

Chien said the alliance expects the next-generation communications industry to generate NT$1 trillion in production value between 2029 and 2030 as more Taiwan-made components meet international standards and enter global supply chains.

Soon after its inauguration, the TNGCA began its first international outreach effort by arranging one-on-one meetings between the Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) and 10 Taiwanese satellite and communications firms to explore potential cooperation, the TCA said.