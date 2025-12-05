'Left-Handed Girl' named one of top 5 international films by NBR

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Los Angeles, Dec. 4 (CNA) Taiwanese film "Left-Handed Girl" (左撇子女孩) continued to gain international recognition on Wednesday, being selected by the National Board of Review (NBR) as one of its top five international films.

Directed by Tsou Shih-ching (鄒時擎) and co-written by Oscar-winning filmmaker Sean Baker, the coming-of-age drama centers on a left-handed girl navigating clashes with traditional patriarchal expectations.

"Left-Handed Girl," which has drawn widespread acclaim since its May release, was honored alongside four other international titles: "The Love That Remains," "The Secret Agent," "Sentimental Value" and "Sirat."

This is the fourth time a Taiwanese production has appeared on the NBR's top international films list and the first in 18 years.

The last Taiwanese film recognized was Ang Lee's (李安) "Lust, Caution" (色,戒) in 2007. Lee's "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" (臥虎藏龍) was named to the list in 2000, while "Eat Drink Man Woman" (飲食男女) was honored in 1994.

Founded in 1909, the NBR is traditionally the first organization in Hollywood to announce its annual awards, marking the start of the film awards season that continues with the Golden Globes and the Academy Awards.

The organization also named "One Battle After Another" as its Best Film for 2025. The production stars Leonardo DiCaprio, who won Best Actor for his role.

The NBR Award Gala will take place on Jan. 13, 2026 in New York.

"Left-Handed Girl" is Taiwan's official submission for next year's Academy Award for Best International Feature Film. Observers say Thursday's recognition is expected to strengthen its prospects as awards season progresses.