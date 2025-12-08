Taiwan forms clinical trial alliance to accelerate access to new medicines

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 8 (CNA) Taiwan on Monday launched a new clinical trial alliance aimed at coordinating medical institutions nationwide to help patients gain faster access to promising but not yet approved medicines, according to its initiators.

"It is not about treating patients as guinea pigs, but about preparing today for tomorrow's medicine," Taipei Medical University (TMU) President Wu Mai-szu (吳麥斯) said at a ceremony in Taipei announcing the establishment of the Taiwan Alliance of Clinical Trial Centers (TACTC).

The alliance, initiated by TMU, its three affiliated hospitals and Taichung Veterans General Hospital, brings together 32 medical and research institutions nationwide. Backed by the government, it aims to pool resources, strengthen coordination and enhance Taiwan's international competitiveness, according to a statement issued by the group.

Health Minister Shih Chung-liang (石崇良) said clinical trials are an important indicator of a country's medical technology development, but that "procedural inefficiencies" have long held Taiwan back, without providing details.

Health Minister Shih Chung-liang (third left from front) attends a ceremony in Taipei announcing the establishment of the Taiwan Alliance of Clinical Trial Centers. CNA photo Dec. 8, 2025

Taiwan currently conducts only 300 to 400 clinical trials per year - far fewer than other Asia-Pacific countries, such as Australia, South Korea and Japan, Wu said.

Data from the World Health Organization's International Clinical Trials Registry Platform show that Australia registered 2,602 clinical trials in 2024, while Japan registered 2,156 and South Korea 1,864.

Shih noted that clinical trials were previously limited to eight designated medical centers, despite many more hospitals being capable of carrying out such work.

With the establishment of the TACTC, he said standardized documentation, streamlined procedures and a one-stop mechanism integrating new drug approval and National Health Insurance reimbursement reviews will help people in Taiwan benefit from new medicines more quickly, without elaborating.

In an era where speed is critical in new drug development, the public's biggest concern is "how quickly they can use those medicines," Shih said.

If clinical trials for a new medicine recruit participants in Taiwan, the approval process can often be accelerated, allowing patients to benefit earlier during the trial phase, he added.

Shih said the new alliance is also expected to boost international collaboration by encouraging pharmaceutical companies to choose Taiwan as a base for research and development.