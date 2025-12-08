Hualien quake causes brief transport delays, CWA warns of aftershocks

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 8 (CNA) A magnitude-5.7 earthquake that struck off the coast of Hualien in eastern Taiwan on Monday caused brief transportation disruptions in northern and eastern Taiwan, as authorities warned that aftershocks of magnitude 5 or higher could occur over the next three days.

The quake, which hit at 7:24 p.m. at a depth of 24.5 kilometers, registered an intensity of 4 in Hualien and Nantou counties, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA). There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

In Taipei, the Taipei Metro's operations control center received an earthquake alert and initiated standard safety procedures, briefly halting trains on the Bannan (Blue) line for about one minute. Services returned to normal after the system confirmed the quake's intensity, the operator said.

CNA file photo

Taiwan Railway Corp., meanwhile, implemented speed restrictions on parts of the eastern line after stations including Chongde, Hualien, Nanao and Yuli recorded intensity levels of 3 or 4.

The speed restrictions may result in delays for some services, Taiwan Railway said.

The earthquake was a shallow event triggered by the ongoing collision between the Philippine Sea Plate and the Eurasian Plate, Wu Chien-fu (吳健富), director of the CWA's Seismological Center, said at a press briefing Monday evening.

Wu warned that aftershocks of magnitude 5 to 5.5 are possible within the next three days and advised the public to remain alert.

CWA graphic

He noted that the epicentral area is highly active, recording 24 earthquakes of magnitude 5.5 or higher since 2002, most at depths shallower than 50 km.

Taiwan's overall seismic activity this year remains within the long-term average, with four earthquakes in the magnitude 6 to 7 range and 40 in the magnitude 5 to 6 range, Wu added.