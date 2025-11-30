Kaohsiung, Taipei kick off Christmas season with festive tree lightings
Taipei, Nov. 30 (CNA) Kaohsiung and Taipei got into the Christmas spirit with festive tree lightings over the weekend.
The southern port city and the nation's capital held tree lighting ceremonies led by their mayors on Friday evening and Saturday, respectively.
Mayor Chen Chi-mai (陳其邁) initiated Kaohsiung's third Christmas festival held inside Central Park on Friday, leading a ceremony to light a tree measuring 26 meters in height.
According to the Kaohsiung City government, the tree and other light fixtures inside Central Park will be lit from 5:30 p.m. to 12 a.m. every day through Jan. 4.
On weekends, the event will feature a Christmas market and also performances by several popular musical acts in Taiwan's entertainment industry, the city government said.
On Saturday, meanwhile, Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) kicked off a Christmas celebration that entered its sixth edition in 2025.
After lighting a large tree installed outside Exit 11 of Taipei's Daan Forest Park Station, Chiang announced that Christmas lights had been set up in six major display zones near Daan Park along Xinsheng South Road.
The light displays will be on from 5-10 p.m. daily through Jan. 1, Chiang said.
Also on Saturday, Taipei's Department of Information and Tourism announced that a Christmas-themed concert will be held at the Daan Park amphitheater on Dec. 13, as well as a three-day Christmas market at the park from Dec. 12-14.
