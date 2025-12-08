U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
12/08/2025 04:31 PM
Taipei, Dec. 8 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Monday, shedding NT$0.056 to close at NT$31.202.
Turnover totaled US$1.071 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's high of NT$31.260, and moved to a low of NT$31.098 before rebounding.
