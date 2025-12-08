Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

12/08/2025 04:31 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, Dec. 8 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Monday, shedding NT$0.056 to close at NT$31.202.

Turnover totaled US$1.071 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at the day's high of NT$31.260, and moved to a low of NT$31.098 before rebounding.

(By Elizabeth Hsu)

Enditem

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    19