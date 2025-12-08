Taiwan Lantern Festival in Chiayi to feature Super Mario-themed area
Taipei, Dec. 8 (CNA) The 2026 Taiwan Lantern Festival will feature a two-hectare Super Mario-themed display area created in collaboration with Japanese video game company Nintendo, the Chiayi County government said Monday.
The announcement was made at a press conference promoting the annual event, which will take place in Chiayi from March 3 to 15 next year.
Chiayi County Magistrate Weng Chang-liang (翁章梁) said the themed area will allow visitors of all ages to interact with their favorite game characters and take photos, creating lasting memories.
Hiroyuki Matsumoto, head of Nintendo Taiwan Co., said Nintendo participates in major events in Taiwan to engage more local fans, noting that the company recently held its first "Super Mario: Run to the Goal" race in the country.
Super Mario has been around for 40 years since its 1985 launch, Matsumoto said, adding that he is delighted the 2026 Taiwan Lantern Festival will include a special zone inspired by the character and Nintendo's latest games.
During Monday's event, the county government also unveiled a limited-edition handheld lantern modeled after the mystery block featured in the Super Mario series.
According to the Chiayi County Cultural and Tourism Bureau, visitors who stay at designated hotels or join related tour packages during the festival period will be eligible to receive the lantern.
