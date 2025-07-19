Focus Taiwan App
07/19/2025
Taipei, July 19 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Taiwan passes harsher penalties for abusing children leading to death

@China Times: VP Hsiao vows to defend cross-strait status quo amid China threats

@Liberty Times: 5 more KMT lawmakers to face recall votes

@Economic Daily News: 14 stocks expected to lead Taiex uptrend

@Commercial Times: 17 stocks bullish on institutional buying

@Taipei Times: Ten-day Han Kuang drills conclude

