Taiwan headline news
07/19/2025 11:24 AM
Taipei, July 19 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Taiwan passes harsher penalties for abusing children leading to death
@China Times: VP Hsiao vows to defend cross-strait status quo amid China threats
@Liberty Times: 5 more KMT lawmakers to face recall votes
@Economic Daily News: 14 stocks expected to lead Taiex uptrend
@Commercial Times: 17 stocks bullish on institutional buying
@Taipei Times: Ten-day Han Kuang drills conclude
Enditem/cs
Latest
- Society
Taiwan headline news07/19/2025 11:24 AM
- Sports
Taiwan wins 1st gold at World University Games in women's team poomsae07/18/2025 08:53 PM
- Sports
Corbin Carroll eyes USA's WBC team, but two others may be in on Taiwan07/18/2025 08:20 PM
- Business
Asia-Pacific telecom giants launch submarine cable to boost connectivity07/18/2025 07:22 PM
- Politics
5 more KMT lawmakers to face recall votes on Aug. 23: CEC07/18/2025 07:08 PM