Tainan celebrates role model mothers ahead of Mother's Day

Tainan, May 4 (CNA) The Tainan City government held a ceremony on Sunday honoring 57 female role models for their contributions to their families and communities.

The oldest honoree, 100-year-old Wu Wang Lien-chao (吳王連照), was recognized as a "Model Mother of Compassion" and attended the event with around 30 family members, according to the city government.

Wu Wang, a resident of the southern Taiwanese city's Annan District, has lived a modest and hardworking life centered on farming, supporting her family and assisting disadvantaged neighbors in the community, the Tainan Social Affairs Bureau said.

Wu Wang told event organizers that she stays healthy by walking every day and eating a balanced diet that includes meat and vegetables.

Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) presided over the event held at the Yonghua Civic Center. He praised the mothers for their dedication, saying their sacrifices often go unacknowledged.

"In addition to caring for their families, modern mothers also take on the responsibilities of managing household finances and raising children," Huang said. "They work tirelessly, silently and without asking for anything in return."

Huang said the celebration was intended to show collective respect and gratitude from Tainan's residents, and he welcomed the many three- and four-generation families who took part.

Gifts for honored mothers included three bicycles and three gold rings, which were given away through a lottery draw, according to a news release from the Social Affairs Bureau.