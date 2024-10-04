Krathon downgraded to tropical depression; typhoon warning lifted

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 4 (CNA) Taiwan's Central Weather Administration (CWA) has lifted its sea and land typhoon warnings after Tropical Storm Krathon was downgraded to a tropical depression.

The weather agency canceled the typhoon warning at 5:30 a.m. Friday, saying that the storm had been downgraded to a tropical depression 30 minutes earlier, with its center nearly stationary.

CWA graphic

At 5 a.m., the center of Krathon was located 20 kilometers northeast of Kaohsiung, moving slowly southward. It was carrying maximum sustained winds of 54 kilometers per hour, with gusts of up to 72 kph, according to the CWA.

Krathon's threat to areas south of Yunlin, as well as Nantou, Hualien, and Taitung, has been lifted, the CWA said. It predicted the center of the tropical depression would be located around 20 km east-southeast of Kaohsiung by 5 p.m. on Friday.