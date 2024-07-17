4 suspects indicted for smuggling avian influenza vaccines

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 17 (CNA) Four suspects were indicted on Wednesday for illegally importing and selling avian influenza vaccines, according to the Pingtung District Prosecutors Office.

The suspects were indicted for violating the Veterinary Drugs Control Act and will be subject to a maximum sentence of seven years and an additional maximum fine of NT$4.5 million (US$137,583), prosecutors said.

The office said that following a tip-off in late 2023, it collaborated with the police and local animal disease control departments from January to June and conducted multiple raids at the suspects' residences and their customers' farms.

In one residence alone, the office seized 445 bottles of avian flu vaccine, 60 bottles of poultry serum, 60 bottles of other illegal vaccines, and various administration tools, it said in a press release.

According to the Pingtung County Animal Disease Control Center, the veterinary drug supply chain has extended into nearby regions, including Yunlin, Chiayi, Tainan and Kaohsiung.

Taiwan's current epidemic prevention policies ban avian flu vaccines due to their ineffectiveness and the potential for vaccinated birds to produce antibodies that impede disease control efforts, the Ministry of Agriculture said.

Improper vaccination could lead to virus recombination and mutation, raising the risk of transmission from birds to mammals and humans, the ministry explained in a press release.

Under the law, people working in animal husbandry or aquaculture who give unauthorized drugs to their animals may incur penalties of between NT$60,000-300,000. Multiple offenses within one year may result in fines of NT$0.5-2.5 million.