Taipei metro to offer special pet trains March 31

Taipei, March 24 (CNA) Two special trains reserved for pets will be operated March 31 on Taipei Metro's Red (Xinyi-Tamsui) Line, Taipei Rapid Transit Corp. (TRTC) said Saturday.

The two pet friendly trains are set to depart starting at 1 p.m. that day from Xiangshan station and Tamsui station, respectively, with a total of eight trips throughout the day, and will stop at stations along the line as normal.

Owners can take their pets on the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) without having to register beforehand, which was a requirement last year for such pet-reserved trains, TRTC said in a statement.

TRTC introduced a special pet train for the first time last year and it was so popular the company decided this year to provide two pet trains to serve more pets and their owners, the company said in the statement.

The last pet train from Xiangshan station is scheduled to depart at 4:57 p.m. and the one from Tamsui station at 4:24 p.m.

The train journeys are 1-1.5 hours in duration and the trains will stop at every station to pick up passengers.

In order to protect the rights and interests of passengers, pet-friendly trains are additional services, with the existing train timetable remaining unchanged.

The doors of the pet trains will be marked with painted stickers and the words "Pet Train" in Chinese on the side and front of the trains so they can be easily identified, TRTC said, adding that if passengers want to take a regular train, they should wait for the next train not reserved for pets.

TRTC reminded owners who want to bring their pets on the MRT that pets must be placed in a pet stroller, box, bag or cage, before entering the Metro station, depending on the size of the pet. The head, tail and limbs of the animal should not stick out of the carrier, it noted.

They should also make certain the pets have chest straps and leashes attached before boarding the train, though these can be taken off and the animals released from their carriers after boarding the train, the company added.

Passengers with large-sized pet strollers are required to purchase a single-journey ticket for pet strollers which costs NT$80 (US$2.5) for one trip of unlimited distance, covering a single passenger and pet stroller.

Large size pet carriers are designated for the first and last carriage, according to the statement.