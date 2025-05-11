Taipei's Yongkang Street pedestrianized on weekends through June 10

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 11 (CNA) A trial pedestrian zone was launched in Taipei's Yongkang Street area on Saturday, with streets closed to most vehicles on weekends through June 10 to promote a more pedestrian-friendly environment, the Taipei City Government said.

The campaign, which limits vehicle access from 2 to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, spans approximately 250 meters of Yongkang Street -- from its intersection with Xinyi Road Section 2 to Lane 14 -- and includes nearby alleys around the popular tourist destination.

During the trial period, only vehicles with local access permits or those making deliveries were allowed through, with police and traffic volunteers onsite to enforce the restrictions, the city government said in a press release.

Meanwhile, weekend activities are scheduled at Yongkang Park this month and next, including a Mother's Day event, flea markets, music performances, and outdoor movie screenings, it said.

Hsieh Ming-hung (謝銘鴻), head of the Taipei City Government Department of Transportation, told reporters on Saturday that the first day of the trial went better than expected, adding that the city will continue gathering public feedback and adjust the plan as needed.

Hsieh Ming-hung (front right), head of the Taipei City Government Department of Transportation, examines the progress of the first day of the trial pedestrian zone program for Yongkang Street on Saturday. CNA photo May 10, 2025

While supporting the trial measures, local ward chief Lee Ming-ying (李明螢) said the mixed residential-commercial area may not be suitable for regular street closures, suggesting that such measures be reserved for holidays or special events.