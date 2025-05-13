Focus Taiwan App
05/13/2025 09:50 AM
Taipei, May 13 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: U.S., China agree to 90-day truce in tariff war

@China Times: China, U.S. pause tariffs for 90 days

@Liberty Times: Documents for second stage of recall process against 2 more KMT legislators submitted, bringing total to 30

@Economic Daily News: U.S., China pause tariff war

@Commercial Times: China, U.S. reach agreement to reduce tariffs

@Taipei Times: Military conducts first live-fire HIMARS exercise

