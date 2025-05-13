Taiwan headline news
05/13/2025 09:50 AM
Taipei, May 13 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: U.S., China agree to 90-day truce in tariff war
@China Times: China, U.S. pause tariffs for 90 days
@Liberty Times: Documents for second stage of recall process against 2 more KMT legislators submitted, bringing total to 30
@Economic Daily News: U.S., China pause tariff war
@Commercial Times: China, U.S. reach agreement to reduce tariffs
@Taipei Times: Military conducts first live-fire HIMARS exercise
Enditem/ls
Latest
- Politics
Tsai urges joint efforts with Lithuania, EU on undersea cable damage05/13/2025 12:36 PM
- Politics
Taiwan to receive 42 more M1A2T tanks by 2nd quarter: MND05/13/2025 12:03 PM
- Politics
State Department walks back Trump's 'unification' remark05/13/2025 11:39 AM
- Society
Warm weather forecast across Taiwan over next seven days05/13/2025 10:34 AM
- Business
U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading05/13/2025 10:20 AM