Taiwan conducts first live-fire drill of U.S.-supplied HIMARS

Taipei, May 12 (CNA) Taiwan's military conducted its first live-firing of the U.S.-supplied high mobility artillery rocket system (HIMARS) at a base in Pingtung County on Monday.

The drill, carried out by the Army's 58th Artillery Command, was held at the Jiupeng Base in Manjhou Township.

The HIMARS can be equipped with one pod containing six 227mm rockets or a single Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) with a range of up to 300 kilometers.

A total of 33 rockets were fired, with 11 launch vehicles each firing three rounds. The military, however, did not provide any details on how the drills went.

Launch vehicles prepare to deploy HIMARS rounds at a base in Pingtung County on Monday. CNA photo May 12, 2025

Colonel Ho Chih-chung (何至中), the 58th artillery's deputy commander, said the U.S. supplier also sent its personnel to the site to assist with any technical issues during the live-fire exercise.

Taiwan has purchased 29 HIMARS from the United States, and the first shipment of 11 was delivered in 2024.

According to a Ministry of National Defense report submitted to the Legislative Yuan in March, the second batch of 18 HIMARS is scheduled to be delivered next year instead of 2027 as was originally planned.