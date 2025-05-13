To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Warm weather forecast across Taiwan over next seven days

Taipei, May 13 (CNA) The Central Weather Administration (CWA) has predicted warm weather across Taiwan over the next seven days to be accompanied by limited precipitation and occasional afternoon thundershowers.

Daytime highs will reach 31-32 degrees Celsius in northern Taiwan, 32-34 degrees in central and southern Taiwan, and 28-31 degrees in the east until around May 19, according to CWA data.

The CWA also cautioned, however, of day-night temperature differences reaching over 10 degrees in the western half of Taiwan during that time period.

While partly cloudy to sunny skies are forecast across most of Taiwan, the CWA said sporadic showers may be seen Tuesday in eastern and southern Taiwan and along the coast of Keelung, and afternoon showers may be experienced in mountainous areas.

On Wednesday and Thursday, scattered showers could emerge in eastern Taiwan and the Hengchun Peninsula in Pingtung County, with continuing afternoon thundershowers in mountainous areas, the CWA said.

From Friday to Monday, sporadic rain is forecast for the Hengchun Peninsula, and afternoon thundershowers can be expected in northern and eastern Taiwan and mountainous regions, according to CWA data.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Environment's air quality monitoring system has issued "orange alerts" for western Taiwan from Hsinchu County to Pingtung County as well as for the outlying Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu islands on Tuesday.

An orange alert indicates air quality unhealthy for sensitive groups, including children, the elderly and people with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions, according to the ministry.

(By Wu Kuan-hsien)

Enditem/ls