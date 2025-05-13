Taiwan shares open higher
05/13/2025 09:10 AM
Taipei, May 13 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 344.48 points at 21,474.02 Tuesday on turnover of NT$12.187 billion (US$401.9 million).
